Hyderabad: Senior citizen loses Rs 1.46L through coin ad on YouTube

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old resident of Darulshifa lost Rs 1.46 lakh to cybercrime after responding to a YouTube advertisement promising profits of Rs 50 lakh upon buying a Rs 20 coin.

According to reports, the victim came into contact of man named Raj Gyani through a number provided in the advertisement. The fraudsters asked the victim to make several payments, starting with Rs 1,500, to create a file and then subsequently duped him of Rs 1.46 lakh.

Eventually, the victim realized that he had been tricked when the fraudster demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh.

Cybercrime police have issued an advisory warning the public against online scams, especially those promising high returns through investments into currency coins.

They have asked people to remain vigilant and not to transfer money to unknown individuals without verification.

If one suspects that they have been a victim of cyberfraud, police have asked to keep a record of all communication, including messages, call records, and transaction proofs.

Victims of cybercrime fraud can immediately dial 1930 or visit their official website. In case of any emergency of emergencies one can call or WhatsApp 8712665171