Hyderabad: Senior citizen loses Rs 1.46L through coin ad on YouTube

The fraudsters asked the victim to make several payments, starting with Rs 1,500, and then subsequently duped him of Rs 1.46 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th July 2025 5:08 pm IST
The image displays a picture of a representational image of cybercrime.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old resident of Darulshifa lost Rs 1.46 lakh to cybercrime after responding to a YouTube advertisement promising profits of Rs 50 lakh upon buying a Rs 20 coin.

According to reports, the victim came into contact of man named Raj Gyani through a number provided in the advertisement. The fraudsters asked the victim to make several payments, starting with Rs 1,500, to create a file and then subsequently duped him of Rs 1.46 lakh.

Eventually, the victim realized that he had been tricked when the fraudster demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh.

MS Creative School

Cybercrime police have issued an advisory warning the public against online scams, especially those promising high returns through investments into currency coins.

They have asked people to remain vigilant and not to transfer money to unknown individuals without verification.

If one suspects that they have been a victim of cyberfraud, police have asked to keep a record of all communication, including messages, call records, and transaction proofs.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Victims of cybercrime fraud can immediately dial 1930 or visit their official website. In case of any emergency of emergencies one can call or WhatsApp 8712665171

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th July 2025 5:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button