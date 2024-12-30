Hyderabad: Senior citizen loses Rs 9.55 lakh to digital arrest scam

Hyderabad: An 89-year-old retired resident of Hyderabad fell victim to a digital scam losing Rs 9.55 lakhs to a fraudster who posed as a police officer.

According to reports, the scammer contacted the elderly man via WhatsApp claiming to be from the Mumbai Police and alleged that his name was involved in a money laundering case with Canara Bank in Mumbai.

The fraudster who appeared in a police uniform during a video call intimidated the victim by stating that an FIR had been filed against him and that he would face imprisonment unless he cooperated. He further claimed the victim was under surveillance and warned him not to tell anyone.

The scammer then sent a forged document allegedly signed by the Chief Justice of India claiming the court had authorized a security deposit.

Under duress, the victim transferred Rs 9.55 lakhs through RTGS. After the payment, the scammer demanded more funds suggesting the victim borrow money from friends or lenders. Realizing he had been scammed, the victim contacted the authorities to take action against the fraudster.