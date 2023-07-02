Hyderabad: Senior scientist B V Papa Rao appointed as ASL director

Hyderabad: B V Papa Rao, the distinguished scientist has been appointed as Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Hyderabad with effect from Saturday.

B V Papa Rao has more than three decades of experience in the design and development of state-of-the-art advanced propulsion systems, gas generators, auxiliary motors, and thrust vector control systems for solid motors.

His sustained R&D contributions in advanced propulsion systems and other mission-critical sub-systems have been crucial for the development of Submarine Launched Ballistic missiles and long-range Agni missiles.

For his diversified contributions to Missiles and Strategic systems, he has been conferred with Commendation by Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, Performance Excellence award, Special Award for Strategic contributions, Technology Group award, and National Science Day Award.

He is a member of the Astronautical Society of India, HEMSI, INSARM, and the International Ballistic Society.

He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and received M.Tech in Production Engineering from JNTU, Hyderabad.