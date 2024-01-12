Hyderabad: Serial burglar posing as delivery agent nabbed

Police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 16 lakh, including 26 tola gold, 300 gram silver, and two bikes from the accused

Published: 12th January 2024
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old burglar, identified as Babbadu Abhilash, was apprehended by the Miyapur police on Thursday while posing as a food delivery partner.

This arrest followed a spree of 20 cases in areas like Miyapur, Chandanagar, KPHB, and Gachibowli, with the police recovering stolen goods worth Rs. 16 lakh, including 26 tolas of gold, 300 grams of silver, and two bikes.

According to the police, the accused, Abhilash, who dropped out of mechanical engineering, confessed to be involved in house burglaries over the past two years.

His modus operandi involved targeting apartments with weak security, gaining access by posing as a delivery partner. When questioned about his identity, he claimed to be delivering food order.

Abhilash specifically chose apartments with bolted locks, breaking in to steal jewelry. His method included carrying the broken lock as he made his exit.

The police advisory suggests that residents use central locking systems and emphasizes the importance of arranging adequate security staff to verify the identity of delivery partners before allowing them entry.

