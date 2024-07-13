Hyderabad: Serlingampally BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joins Congress

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joined the Congress party in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, July 13.

He is the ninth BRS MLA to join the Congress after the pink party lost power in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Along with him, Serilingampally Corporator Nagender Yadav, Miyapur Corporator Uppalapati Srikanth, Chandanagar Corporator Manjula Raghunath Reddy, Hydernagar Corporator Narne Srinivas also joined the grand old party.

He has been representing the Serlingampally constituency since 2014. Gandhi began his political career in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and later joined the BRS. He also served as the previous BRS government’s Whip in the Telangana Assembly.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)