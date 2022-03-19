Hyderabad: Service road widening to ease traffic in IT Corridor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is taking up Service Road widening projects to meet the needs of the busy IT corridor.

As of now, the 14.5 km Narsingi-Kollur stretch and the 14.5 km long Nanakramguda-Telangana Police Academy Stretch are being developed into four-lane roads by the authority. The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) will supervise the project at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

The HGCL aims to complete the road widening works by February 2023. “At present underground works at the aforementioned stretches are underway,” said a press release from the HMDA.

The authority will also take up beautification works along with these areas as part of nature conservation. The widened roads will include carriageways, footpaths, central medians, drains, and greenery. Once completed, these roads will benefit the commutes

At present, the HGCL is also working to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic at the Outer Ring Road connecting Gachchibowli to Shamshabad. Ther 24-kilometer stretch is being developed at a cost of Rs 8.75 crore. It is one of the crucial stretches for the IT corridor.

Commuters from LB Nagar, Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, Badangpet, Adibatla, and other areas use this stretch to reach Nanakramguda, Madhapur, Gachibowli. Those travelling from Kondapur, to Nanakramguda also use the stretch to reach the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.