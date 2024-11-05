Hyderabad set to host HACK Summit 2024 on November 6

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) has announced the Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge (H.A.C.K.) Summit 2024, which will take place on November 6 at The Park Hotel in Somajiguda.

This highly anticipated event will bring together top industry experts, government officials, and thought leaders to address cybersecurity challenges and strategies to close the skills gap, ultimately enhancing protection for both businesses and citizens against cyber threats.

C V Anand, Chairman of HCSC and Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, underscored the summit’s broader vision. “Our commitment to cyber safety goes beyond policing, it’s about fostering a culture where every citizen contributes to digital security. I invite everyone to join us at HCSC Cybersecurity Summit 2024 as we work together toward securing our digital future and reinforcing India’s fight against cybercrime.”

HCSC General Secretary, C Shekar Reddy, echoed this sentiment, adding, “The Cybersecurity Summit is a vital platform for sharing insights and equipping attendees with the latest strategies to tackle cyber threats. By gathering experts and stakeholders, we are reinforcing our commitment to a resilient digital landscape for Hyderabad.”

The summit, branded as H.A.C.K. 2.0, will feature a variety of sessions:

Panel discussions on emerging cyber threats and the role of AI in cybersecurity.

Fireside chats with celebrities and industry leaders focused on digital safety.

Live demonstrations showcasing the latest cybersecurity tools.

Networking opportunities with cybersecurity professionals, industry experts, and government officials.

Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, will serve as the Chief Guest, joined by prominent speakers from both the public and private sectors.