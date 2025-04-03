Hyderabad set to receive over Rs 112 cr to curb air pollution

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to receive Rs 112.36 crore from the 15th Finance Commission for the 2024-25 financial year to improve air quality and reduce pollution, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Ilambarithi said on Wednesday, April 2.

K Ilambarithi urged all departments to collaborate in achieving cleaner air, particularly by reducing particulate matter (PM10).

To enhance air quality tracking, Ilambarithi suggested that the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TPCB) increase the number of air quality monitoring stations. This expansion aims to provide more accurate data for better pollution control in Hyderabad.

A study is currently being conducted by IIT Hyderabad to assess the efficiency of mechanical road sweepers (MRS) used for keeping roads dust and pollution-free. The findings will help identify operational gaps and suggest corrective measures to improve their effectiveness.

To reduce vehicular pollution, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited has recommended replacing old diesel-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses. The company has also offered to provide fuel at a concession and support the operation and maintenance of these buses, making public transport more eco-friendly.

Hyderabad’s traffic police are also contributing to pollution control efforts by encouraging carpooling among commuters. The joint commissioner of Hyderabad traffic police Joel Davis emphasized that carpooling can help reduce congestion and vehicular pollution in the city.

In another significant move, the joint transport commissioner Ramesh noted that 478 out of 550 Pollution Under Control (PUC) vehicles are now connected to an online central server for issuing digital certificates in Hyderabad. This initiative ensures better regulation and monitoring of vehicle emissions.





