Hyderabad pollution worsens, air quality stays poor, AQI at 117 on Sunday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced severe pollution with fluctuating air quality levels in February and March, with several days recording ‘poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI).

On Sunday, March 9, the city’s air quality was recorded at an AQI of 117, placing it in the “poor” category according to real-time data.

The highest Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported in Vittal Rao Nagar at 150, followed by Kokapet, 137, Somajiguda, 127, Banjara Hills,124, Shirdi Sai Nagar,122, Manikonda,122, Puppalguda,117, Saidabad,117, Zoo Park,107, and Madhapur Village,105.

Other areas, including Hyderabad US Consulate,112, Central University,112, and KPHB Phase 3, 112, also recorded poor air quality.

Meanwhile, Koti, 99 and New Malakpet, 86 were the only locations with a ‘moderate’ AQI.

Hyderabad currently ranks 538th among the most polluted cities globally. While the AQI remains slightly better than the overall state average, the pollution levels pose health risks, particularly for sensitive groups, including children, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory conditions.

Air quality hits ‘poor’ levels multiple times in Feb-Mar

The highest pollution levels were observed on February 10 (132 AQI), February 12 (130 AQI), and February 9, 14, and 22 (131 AQI each), indicating severe air pollution concerns. Other days, such as February 11, 13, and 15, also had AQI above 127, reflecting consistently poor air quality throughout the month.

In contrast, the lowest AQI was recorded on March 2 (99 AQI), making it the least polluted day in this period, followed by February 3 (102 AQI).

While March showed slightly lower AQI levels than February, the first week still had concerning readings, with March 8 recording 120 AQI, the highest for the month.

Multiple pollutants contributing to rising pollution in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s air quality is affected by multiple pollutants, with Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), and Ozone (O3) playing significant roles.

Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10) PM2.5 and PM10 indicate pollution caused by dust, smoke, and fine particles from vehicle emissions, construction, and industrial activities. Carbon Monoxide (CO) A colorless, odorless gas released from vehicle exhaust, burning fuel, and industrial emissions. Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) Produced mainly by burning fossil fuels in power plants and industries.

Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) Emitted from vehicles, power plants, and factories. Ozone (O3) A secondary pollutant formed by chemical reactions between NO2 and volatile organic compounds under sunlight.

Understanding AQI

The AQI is a standardized system for measuring air quality. Here’s a quick breakdown of AQI levels