Pollution in Hyderabad: AQI ranges from ‘Moderate’ to ‘Poor’ in Nov

Hyderabad: As pollution in Hyderabad is becoming a health and environmental concern, the city currently ranks 531st globally for the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and has 1.18 times higher AQI than the rest of Telangana.

With a current AQI of 87, the city falls under the ‘moderate’ category.

AQI fluctuates between ‘Moderate’ and ‘Poor’ levels in Nov

The air quality showed significant fluctuations throughout November with the AQI readings of various areas ranging from ‘Moderate’ to ‘Poor’ as per data recorded by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB).

Sanathnagar area saw a sharp decline in air quality, recording a “Poor” AQI of 276 on November 30, a significant increase from last year’s reading of 67, highlighting the worsening levels of pollution in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the Zoo Park area experienced moderate air quality for the past three days with AQI values recorded at 167, 167, and 163 for November 30, 29, and 28, respectively. These figures fall under the “Moderate” category, indicating a slight but consistent dip in air quality.

Several other locations, including the industrial zone of Bollaram, ICRISAT Patancheru, New Malakpet, Somajiguda, Central University, Ramachandrapuram, Nachara, ECIL Kapra, Kokapet, Kompally Municipality, and IITH Kandi, consistently showed “Moderate” levels of AQI.

In comparison to last year, these areas have experienced a noticeable deterioration in air quality, with many areas moving from the “Satisfactory” range to the “Moderate” category.

Understanding AQI, air pollution in Hyderabad

The AQI is a standardized system for measuring air quality. Here’s a quick breakdown of AQI levels and their health implications:

0-50: Good

50-100: Moderate

100-200: Poor

200-300: Unhealthy

300-400: Severe

400-500+: Hazardous

Air pollution in Hyderabad largely results from two main types of particulate matter: PM10 and PM2.5.

PM10: These particles, typically originating from dust and smoke, are around 10 micrometres in diameter. Hyderabad’s current PM10 level stands at 70 micrograms per cubic meter.

PM2.5: These are smaller particles, measuring 2.5 micrometres or less, which are even more harmful as they can penetrate deep into the lungs. The PM2.5 level in Hyderabad is 30 micrograms per cubic meter.