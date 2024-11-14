Pollution in Hyderabad: Breathing air in city equals smoking 1.4 cigarettes daily

Hyderabad: Air pollution in Hyderabad is becoming a serious concern, impacting the health and quality of life of its residents.

With a current Air Quality Index (AQI) of 69, the city falls under the “moderate” category.

Understanding AQI, air pollution in Hyderabad

The AQI is a standardized system for measuring air quality. Here’s a quick breakdown of AQI levels and their health implications:

0-50: Good

50-100: Moderate

100-200: Poor

200-300: Unhealthy

300-400: Severe

400-500+: Hazardous

Currently, Hyderabad’s AQI of 69 means the air is moderate, but there are several areas where pollution levels fluctuate. For example, the Zoo Park area, with an AQI of 155, has the city’s worst air quality, placing it in the “poor” category. In contrast, Shirdi Sai Nagar boasts the cleanest air, with an AQI of 34.

Particulate Matter polluting Hyderabad’s air

Air pollution in Hyderabad largely results from two main types of particulate matter: PM10 and PM2.5. Here’s a closer look at their levels in the city:

PM10: These particles, typically originating from dust and smoke, are around 10 micrometers in diameter. Hyderabad’s current PM10 level stands at 70 micrograms per cubic meter.

PM2.5: These are smaller particles, measuring 2.5 micrometers or less, which are even more harmful as they can penetrate deep into the lungs. The PM2.5 level in Hyderabad is 30 micrograms per cubic meter.

According to Berkeley Earth’s rule of thumb, every 22 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 is equivalent to smoking one cigarette a day.

Given that Hyderabad’s PM2.5 level is 30 micrograms, simply breathing the air here is similar to smoking 1.4 cigarettes daily.