Hyderabad sets up 16 help desks for SIR enumeration process

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration has set up 16 help desks at Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) offices to assist voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
Each help desk has an in-charge to guide citizens on the SIR process. Voters can get information on the dos and don’ts of the exercise, learn how to fill the Enumeration Form, and obtain details of their ERO, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), and Booth Level Officer (BLO).
The help desks have been established at the following locations:
- 57-Musheerabad: Municipal Office, Domalguda
- 58-Malakpet: Municipal Office, Government Quarters, Blocks B, 2, 4 and 5
- 59-Amberpet: Municipal Office, 6th Floor, Abids Parking Complex
- 60-Khairatabad: Municipal Office, 1st Floor, Khairatabad
- 61-Jubilee Hills: Municipal Office, Yousufguda Check Post
- 62-Sanathnagar: Municipal Office, Harihara Kalabhavan
- 63-Nampally: Municipal Office, Opposite Sai Baba Temple, Gudimalkapur
- 64-Karwan: Municipal Office, 2nd Floor, Khairatabad
- 65-Goshamahal: Municipal Office, 4th Floor, Abids Parking Complex
- 66-Charminar: Municipal Office, Moghalpura
- 67-Chandrayangutta: Municipal Office, Jangamet
- 68-Yakutpura: Municipal Office, Phool Bagh
- 69-Bahadurpura: Municipal Office, Phool Bagh
- 70-Secunderabad: Municipal Office, Beside Secunderabad Court
- 71-Cantonment: CEO Cantonment Board Office
- GHMC Commissioner Office: Tank Bund
The initiative aims to help voters complete the SIR process correctly.