Hyderabad sets up 16 help desks for SIR enumeration process

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration has set up 16 help desks at Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) offices to assist voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Each help desk has an in-charge to guide citizens on the SIR process. Voters can get information on the dos and don’ts of the exercise, learn how to fill the Enumeration Form, and obtain details of their ERO, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), and Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Also Read SIR enumeration forms missing at Hyderabad booths as deadline nears

The help desks have been established at the following locations:

57-Musheerabad: Municipal Office, Domalguda

Municipal Office, Domalguda 58-Malakpet: Municipal Office, Government Quarters, Blocks B, 2, 4 and 5

Municipal Office, Government Quarters, Blocks B, 2, 4 and 5 59-Amberpet: Municipal Office, 6th Floor, Abids Parking Complex

Municipal Office, 6th Floor, Abids Parking Complex 60-Khairatabad: Municipal Office, 1st Floor, Khairatabad

Municipal Office, 1st Floor, Khairatabad 61-Jubilee Hills: Municipal Office, Yousufguda Check Post

Municipal Office, Yousufguda Check Post 62-Sanathnagar: Municipal Office, Harihara Kalabhavan

Municipal Office, Harihara Kalabhavan 63-Nampally: Municipal Office, Opposite Sai Baba Temple, Gudimalkapur

Municipal Office, Opposite Sai Baba Temple, Gudimalkapur 64-Karwan: Municipal Office, 2nd Floor, Khairatabad

Municipal Office, 2nd Floor, Khairatabad 65-Goshamahal: Municipal Office, 4th Floor, Abids Parking Complex

Municipal Office, 4th Floor, Abids Parking Complex 66-Charminar: Municipal Office, Moghalpura

Municipal Office, Moghalpura 67-Chandrayangutta: Municipal Office, Jangamet

Municipal Office, Jangamet 68-Yakutpura: Municipal Office, Phool Bagh

Municipal Office, Phool Bagh 69-Bahadurpura: Municipal Office, Phool Bagh

Municipal Office, Phool Bagh 70-Secunderabad: Municipal Office, Beside Secunderabad Court

Municipal Office, Beside Secunderabad Court 71-Cantonment: CEO Cantonment Board Office

CEO Cantonment Board Office GHMC Commissioner Office: Tank Bund

The initiative aims to help voters complete the SIR process correctly.