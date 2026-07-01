SIR enumeration forms missing at Hyderabad booths as deadline nears

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is running into trouble on the ground, with Booth Level Officers (BLO) discovering that enumeration forms are missing from their allocated bundles, residents in parts of the city alleging that BLOs are refusing to distribute forms and a looming July 24 deadline adding to the anxiety.

The problem first came to light when BLOs began distributing enumeration forms to electors. Speaking to Siasat.com, a BLO said that several forms are missing from the bundle of enumeration forms handed over to them.

BLOs, who are noting down the serial numbers of affected voters, say they have flagged the issue to their supervisors, but have received no word on when the missing forms will be made available or why they are missing in the first place.

The problem has been reported at several booths across the city.

The confusion is particularly acute for electors whose forms are missing, with the submission deadline barely weeks away.

Also Read Nearly 40 pc of Hyderabad voters may receive SIR notices

Trouble in Amberpet

Residents of Patel Nagar in Amberpet have raised a separate but related concern, alleging that their local BLO has been refusing to issue forms even when family members produce valid voter ID cards of relatives who are away for work. One resident told Siasat.com that when she approached the BLO with her son’s documents, she was threatened with three months in jail.

“I have checked at other booths. People are being given enumeration forms for their family members. But the BLO at booth number 138 refuses to do so,” another resident said. Locals have appealed to the Election Commission to replace the officer.

The BLO, Ramya Teja, offered a different account. “I have distributed 400 enumeration forms since June 25, and I have five Booth Level Agents under me who are also distributing forms. People are asking me to hand over five or six forms at a time. I cannot do that,” she told Siasat.com.

Residents of Patel Nagar in Hyderabad's Amberpet have raised concerns over the distribution of voter enumeration forms, alleging that the Booth Level Officer (BLO) assigned to Booth No. 138 is refusing to issue forms even when family members present valid voter ID cards of… pic.twitter.com/FpGfNK1g3Q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 30, 2026

Studios see rush for passport photos

Amid the SIR process, photo studios across Hyderabad are seeing an unexpected surge in footfall. Since the Election Commission of India has suggested that voters attach a recent passport-size photograph to their enumeration forms, noting that images on many existing electoral rolls are years old, residents have been queuing up in large numbers to get fresh photos taken.

The broader SIR exercise in Telangana has, meanwhile, moved at pace. The Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday, June 29, that nearly 1.73 crore enumeration forms had been completed in just four days, describing the progress as “outstanding.” He added, however, that any violations by BLOs of their prescribed duties would invite stringent action under the law.