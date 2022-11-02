Hyderabad: Several schools to stay closed on Wednesday

The holiday was announced in view of the traffic diversions announced for the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city from 6 am to 6 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd November 2022 11:13 am IST
Hyderabad: Many schools in Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Bowenpally, and other areas have declared a holiday on Wednesday.

Managers of many schools shared the declaration of the holiday with parents of students studying in their schools.

The Cyberabad Police has also issued a traffic advisory for road users appealing to them to avoid the routes near Bowenpally, Balanagar, Y Junction, JNTU, and Chandanagar areas.

