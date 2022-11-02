Asaduddin Owaisi rues Morbi bridge collapse incident

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 135 lives and called it a “painful accident”.

The AIMIM chief Owaisi urged the government to take charge of those responsible for the death of so many people in Morbi.

“This is a painful accident, we hope that PM Modi and Gujarat govt will give justice to the families of those who lost their lives. Government should tell who is responsible for the death of so many people,” he said.

Hitting out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee was set up before the elections to hide the failures and overshadow the wrong decisions taken by the government.

“The Hindu undivided family tax rebate is only for the Hindu population, why isn’t it for the Muslims,” he said.

Speaking about the Ministry of Home Affairs empowering two Gujarat District Collectors to grant citizenship certificates for Minorities he said, “It is already happening that you first give the long-term VISA and then, they (minority community of Afghanistan) get citizenship”.

He further urged the government to make Uniform Civil Code (UCC) a law religion-neutral.

“You (govt) should make this law religion-neutral. CAA has to be linked with NPR and NRC. Supreme Court is hearing this, let’s see what happens,” he said.