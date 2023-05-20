Hyderabad: SFI demands UoH for more PhD exam centres in North East, J&K & Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday demanded that the University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration announce examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu while increasing the number of centres in the North East for PhD admissions to the Central University.

In a representation to the Controller of Examinations, the student organisation said that these regions have historically seen a large number of applicants, which would be affected due to the absence of examination centres.

Speaking to Siasat.com, G Mohith, the secretary of SFI-HCU said that students from all over the North East have to rely on the sole centre in Guwahati and under the current political situation in nearby Manipur and adjoining states, this would make it difficult for students from these states.

More than 70 people have been killed in violent clashes between tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

According to Mohith, students from Jammu and Kashmir will have to rely on centres in Delhi and Lucknow for appearing in their examinations, a daunting task in the current political climate of the region.

Also, the SFI justified the demand for a centre in Tamil Nadu by detailing the fact this would help the sheer number of applicants from the state while also easing the travel for applicants from Southern Andhra.