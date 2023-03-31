Hyderabad: Sharmila attempts to lay siege to TSPSC office; detained

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila attempted to besiege the TSPSC office to protest against the TSPSC paper leak case. However, she was detained by the police, on her way before she reached the TSPSC office.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila detained by the police before she reached the TSPSC office to hold a protest there regarding the paper leak issue. pic.twitter.com/Izj5x7jTDF — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Sharmila alongside YSRTP activists staged a protest on the road in front of the office gate.

#YSRTP chief @realyssharmila tried to stage protest at the #TSPSC office in #Hyderabad demanding a #CBI prob into the paper leak issue. Sharmila was later taken in preventive custody by the police pic.twitter.com/Jb6COthcXl — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) March 31, 2023

Following a ruckus, the police arrested Sharmila to avoid any possibility of tension due to the agitation.

Women police personnel bodily lifted Sharmila and shifted her to a waiting police vehicle. Other protesters were also detained by the police. She was later taken to a police station.

Earlier, the YSRTP leader alleged that only small fish were arrested in the paper leak case while the powerful ones were roaming freely. She demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sharmila slammed the state government for not allowing her to stage a protest in a peaceful and democratic manner. She said whenever she is trying to protest, police are placing her under house arrest.

She alleged that hundreds of policemen were deployed around her house. “They have also issued a lookout notice for me. Am I a criminal,” she asked.

While protesting, Sharmila asked if arrests and filing cases would solve the fair demands of the students. Tensions prevailed after the YSR leader entered into arguments with the police.

The TSPSC conducted examinations on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments.

A total of 55,000 candidates attempted the written exam.

However, the Commission suspected leakage of the question paper and complained to the police.

On March 13, the police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC.

Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand handed over the investigation to SIT.