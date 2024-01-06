Hyderabad: Sharmila invites CM Revanth Reddy for son’s wedding

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder Y S Sharmila met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here on Saturday to invite him to her son’s wedding.

Sharmila, who is also the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy and daughter of former CM of undivided Andhra YS Rajasekhar Reddy merged her party with the Indian National Congress on January 5.

She met Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi recently. Later in an interaction with reporters, she praised the party by defining it as the only true and largest secular party in the country.

A day before joining the Congress, Sharmila, accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, met her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence at Tadepalli to invite his family to her son’s engagement and wedding.

She spent about half-an-hour with her brother and sister-in-law Bharati.