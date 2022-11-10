Hyderabad: SHE teams arrest 125 for harassing women

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police, ‘SHE Teams’ apprehended 125 persons for harassing women at various places across the Commissionerate.



SHE Team officials said that they booked 91 cases, including 28 First Information Reports (FIR) based on the complaints received from direct sources and on Whatsapp or any other social media website.



Accused were taken into custody at various locations including metro trains, bus stops, working places and colleges across the Rachakonda commissionerate.



Officials informed that those caught were mandated to attend counselling sessions conducted by trained counselors and Psychologists at the police commisionerate camp office in LB Nagar.



Out of the 125 accused (including a school teacher) caught, 74 were minors who will be subjected to counselling by experts, said officials.

Around 100 minors were caught during the operations at Kushaiguda, Choutuppal, Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, L B Nagar, Malkajgiri and Vanasthalipuram.



The SHE Teams also conducted decoy operations on metro trains and ensured fines were imposed on 12 people who entered compartments reserved for women.

“Three child marriages were averted by the SHE Teams in the last six weeks. Till now, over 155 child marriages across the Commissionerate,” said the officer.

The Rachakonda Police, with the cooperation of self-help groups also conducted awareness programmes on the negative impacts of child marriages.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner M. Bhagwat has urged women to approach SHE Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 9490617111 or Dial 100 when in distress.