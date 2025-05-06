Hyderabad SHE Teams arrest 49 for misbehaving with women in April

Hyderabad: In April, a total of 49 individuals were apprehended for misbehaving with women at various public places across Hyderabad. Thirty of the offenders were counselled in the presence of their family members, while two were convicted and sentenced to two days of imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50.

Among those cases, a woman lodged a complaint with SHE Teams Hyderabad, alleging blackmail by a 30-year-old private employee who had secretly recorded intimate videos and photos of her. The accused had demanded cash or other compromises in exchange for not leaking the videos. The victim approached SHE Teams, which led to the quick apprehension of the accused. After his confession, a petty case was filed, and he was sentenced to three days of simple imprisonment.

Also Read Cyberabad commissioner flags off new SHE Teams vehicles

In a similar incident, a 34-year-old plumber from Begumpet was arrested after secretly recording a neighbour while she celebrated with colleagues. He later used the footage to coerce her into a physical relationship, threatening to post the video online. Following a response from SHE Teams, the accused was arrested and sentenced to four days of simple imprisonment after confessing to the crime.

SHE Teams further facilitated the registration of three POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in Chatrinaka, Jubilee Hills, and Madannapet against individuals exploiting minor girls. The offenders manipulated the victims under false promises of love and marriage, before blackmailing them. The investigations are ongoing, and FIRs have been filed under the POCSO Act.