Hyderabad SHE Teams book 113 minors for public indecency

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams, in coordination with the Women and Child Safety Wing, booked 106 cases against 3,068 people, including 113 minors, for public indecency in September.

Given the large congregation during festivals in September, SHE Teams intensified deployment in vulnerable areas through plain-clothes surveillance and video monitoring.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing, Dr Lavanya NJP, said the SHE Teams maintained close and intensive watch at major crowded locations, procession routes, entry and exit points, transport hubs and other vulnerable places to prevent harassment and ensure the safety, dignity and security of women and girls.

Special attention was on preventing eve-teasing, harassment, stalking, passing obscene comments, misbehaving with women, unnecessary physical contact and other forms of harassment in public places. Persons caught red-handed while indulging in such acts were subjected to appropriate legal and preventive action.