Ganesh Chaturthi: Hyderabad SHE Teams book 2,935 for eve-teasing

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE teams booked 2,935 people for eve-teasing during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities from September 14 to 26.

SHE Teams of the Hyderabad City Police were deployed extensively at the Khairatabad Ganesh and Balapur Ganesh Mandaps to ensure the safety and security of women and girls and to prevent incidents of eve-teasing and harassment.

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Out of all those booked, 858 offenders were counselled, warned, and let off. As many as 69 were convicted of harassment. Out of these, 24 offenders were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,050, 40 were asked to do social service, and five faced a fine and imprisonment.