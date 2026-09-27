SHE Teams nab 1,530 eve teasers during Ganesh immersion

The teams closely monitered crowded areas and identified accused allegedly involved in eve-teasing and harassment.

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Hyderabad SHE Teams logo with police support slogan and social media icons.
Hyderabad SHE Teams

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams arrested 1,530 eve teasers during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival from September 14-23.

As part of the special operations, SHE Teams personnel inspected areas along the immersion route from Khairatabad to Balapur to prevent harassment and misconduct against women and girls.

The teams closely monitored crowded areas and identified those allegedly involved in eve-teasing and harassment. The special drive was conducted as part of security measures during the Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad.

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Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

Over 20,000 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed in water bodies in Hyderabad, marking the completion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Saturday, September 26.

The festivities began on September 14, and ‘nimajjanam’ (immersion) began on September 17.

“The Ganesh festival 2026 immersion ceremony—an important event in the calendar of Hyderabad City Police—has been peacefully completed. More than 20,000 Ganesh idols from Hyderabad and nearby places were immersed here,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told reporters.

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With inputs from PTI

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