Hyderabad: SHE teams nab 122 for harassment between March 15-31

Hyderabad: Rachakonda SHE teams apprehended 122 individuals, including 79 adults and 43 minors, for harassing young girls and women.

Rachakonda Women Safety Wing Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Vishwanath said, “148 complaints were received from March 16 to March 31.” Among the complaints received, there were 14 cases of harassment by phone, 36 through social media apps, and 98 direct harassment, of which 14 were criminal cases and 70 were petty. 43 individuals were given counselling.

SHE teams Rachakonda organized 37 awareness programs and educated 5875 people about women’s laws, rights, and crimes against women from March 16 to March 31. They also conducted metro-rail decoy operations where five men were apprehended for travelling in women’s compartments and fined by metro station officials.