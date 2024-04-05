Hyderabad SHE Teams nab 66 for harassing women in March

Hyderabad: In the month of March, SHE Teams of Hyderabad police apprehended 66 individuals for misconduct and engaging indecent behavior towards women.

She Teams booked 24 petty cases against the offenders, who were then brought before the 1st Special Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally Court for prosecution. Among them, eight individuals received a punishment of two days’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 200, while three others faced a similar penalty with a slightly higher fine of Rs 250.

In addition, thirteen people received fines of Rs 200 each and sentences of three days’ imprisonment.

Also Read Two bikers arrested for harassing Bengaluru woman in car

Photographs of the respondents were presented as proof in order to support the judicial process and guarantee responsibility. Moreover, video evidence was utilised to support the cases.

As the Ramzan festival approaches, She Teams are proactively keeping a vigil, particularly during bustling shopping activities at Charminar. Recognising the potential risks during such events, the teams are dedicated to preventing incidents of harassment and ensuring the safety of women in public spaces.