Hyderabad: SHE teams nab 176 offenders in Malkajgiri in 45 days

Hyderabad: SHE Teams under the newly formed Malkajgiri police commissionerate nabbed 176 offenders in 45 days, including 134 adults and 42 minors.

According to a press note, 229 complaints were received between November 16 and December 31. As many as 44 were registered as harassment through phone calls, 78 as harassment through social media, and 107 for physical harassment. Twelve people were fined during metro decoy operations for travelling in ladies’ compartments.

Based on the complaints, 11 criminal cases were registered, 71 petty cases were booked, and counselling was given to 104 people at the CP Camp Office in LB Nagar.

The SHE team also conducted 117 awareness programs, which saw 21,415 participants.

Important cases

Recently, a married woman filed a complaint alleging harassment by a former school classmate who had obtained her number from a WhatsApp group.

After they became friends, they took photographs together, and she lent him some gold and cash. When she asked him to return the money, he threatened to circulate her photos among her family members and neighbours. A case was registered, and the accused was apprehended.

An individual was arrested on charges of harassing his senior, a Homoeopathy student.

In a third case, a cheating case was registered against a man working at a coaching centre. The complainant alleged that he promised to marry her and had physical relations, but later fled and stopped responding to her calls.

Women facing harassment are encouraged to contact Malkajgiri SHE Teams through the WhatsApp number 8712662111. Citizens can also reach out to their respective area’s SHE Teams through the following numbers: