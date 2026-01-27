Hyderabad sheher ek mehfil hain: Sameer Rahat at HLF 2026

“Hyderabad sheher ek mehfil hain. Poora sheher hi mehfil hain (The entire city of Hyderabad is a gathering). So, when I come to Hyderabad, and even when I am not performing, I feel like mehfil hi chal rahi hain yahan,” Sameer Rahat said, reflecting on his eight years of visiting the city as a performer and sometimes audience.

Mumbai-based Bollywood composer, singer and son of popular lyricist Rahat Indori, Sameer Rahat, spoke at the “Mehfil to Microphone” roundtable on the last day of the Hyderabad Literary Festival on Monday, January 26, where he expanded on what the idea of a “mehfil” means to him.

At the session moderated by Arjuna Prasad and Hyderabad-based singer Bhuwin Khursija, Sameer said, “Har jagah mehfil ho rahi hain, ghar pe, concerts mein, clubs mein,” adding that the term has gradually come to be associated with Sufi imagery, qawwali or ghazals. “We hear the word mehfil, and we think something divine is going to happen.”

In reality, he explained, a mehfil refers to a gathering where music, poetry and literature are shared, without rigid expectations or labels.

What makes Hyderabad stand out, said Sameer, is the scale and seriousness with which such gatherings still take place. He recalled witnessing a recent “mehfil” in the city where a single poet captivated an audience of 10,000 to 20,000 people through poetry alone, which he said was “both rare and deeply powerful.”

For him, these moments underline the enduring strength of poetry and the collective experience of coming together for art.

Sameer Rahat and Bhuwin Khursija with Arjuna Prasad at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2026

Technology, virality and art

True to its name, the session unfolded less like a formal panel and more like friends sitting together in a “mehfil”, talking about everything and anything. The conversation drifted from cities and gatherings to screens, algorithms and reflection on technology.

Sameer admitted that he is “quite orthodox” when it comes to technology. While he acknowledged its usefulness in spreading information, he stressed that it cannot replace the experience of people meeting in real life. “Humne milna band kar diya hain, apne phone ke saath mehfil kar rahe hain (We have stopped meeting and our phones have become a place for gatherings),” he said, pointing to how digital life has quietly replaced everyday conversations.

For Sameer, stepping out, even to meet a small group, is essential for art.

Khursija agreed, adding that technology works best when it is used with intention. “Tech is important only when we have something important to say,” he said, describing it as a medium rather than the message. While he appreciated how far digital platforms have come, he also cautioned against their careless use. “Bakwaas karne lage toh tech cheen lo. Mehfil ke naam par log kuch bhi karne lage hain (If they are speaking nonsense, take away their phones),” he joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

The discussion then turned to social media and the changing idea of success in music. Sameer observed that platforms like Instagram have made virality the new benchmark, with artists now weighed by followers, views, subscribers and even blue ticks. “Now, I wish I do not get viral ever,” he said, explaining how virality can reduce an artist to a single moment.

He likened it to attending a Coldplay concert only to hear “Yellow,” a reminder of how audiences often fixate on one hit while overlooking the rest of an artist’s body of work.

Taking a longer view, Khursija spoke about artistic legacy and the kind of work creators leave behind. “Nusrat sahab chale gaye, lekin unka kaam abhi bhi zinda hai. Main aaj bhi unke gaane sunta hoon (Singer Nusrath Fateh Ali Khan has passed away, but his work is still alive. I still listen to his songs). If you are making art, it will exist in the world even when you won’t. So it is better to be conscious of what you are leaving behind,” he said.

Drawing a contrast between 15 seconds of fame on Instagram and lasting relevance, he pointed out how the current social media ecosystem encourages creators to focus on short, catchy hooks meant for reels. “You can either create a 10-second hook that will go viral immediately, or create something that will always stay relevant. This is the concept today, but remember that 20 years ago, we did not have Instagram, and maybe 20 years from now, we might not have Instagram, but good art will always be relevant,” he said.

“So, you will have to decide if you are creating art for Instagram or for yourself. You have to choose your battle – if you want to compete with the thousands of trends on Instagram or create good art and music that will sustain even after you die,” Bhuwin concluded.

Sameer Rahat closes HLF 2026

Sameer closed the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2026 with a live performance titled “Urdu Blues,” where he sang some of his most popular hits. The show, which was held at the Sattva Knowledge Park in Hitech City, drew an enthusiastic audience who soaked in the music and the festive atmosphere. It was a fitting finale to a festival that celebrated Hyderabad as one big, living “mehfil.