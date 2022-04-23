Hyderabad: Sherwani clad cops cynosure of all eyes at Dawaat-e-Iftar function

Hyderabad: During the ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ function hosted by the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, at Chawmahalla Palace in the old city on Friday, what caught the eyes other than the sprawling Chowmahalla Palace and food, was the ‘sherwani’ worn by the police officials.

While C V Anand preferred to wear a light blue coloured – knee-length coat- the other officials wore dark blue, navy blue, orange, and other colours according to their choice.

A senior police official said that it was for the first time in the history of Hyderabad police that the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand on the occasion of Dawaat – e-Iftar himself took the initiative of getting a sherwani stitched for officers right from the rank of Additional DCP and above. In all, around 25 officers working in the Hyderabad police got a new sherwani courtesy of their boss Hyderabad Commissioner C V Anand.

“If you are working in Hyderabad, there should be a sherwani in your ante-room or cupboard,” he told the officers. Many think that the Commissioner wanted to send a message to his officers that Hyderabad is also referred to as the ‘City of Nawabs’ and they should have a traditional dress to wear during any important festive occasion.

A photo of the senior police officials standing on the stage wearing shiny sherwani went viral on social media platforms. Many netizens praised the new look of the policemen who are usually seen in khaki uniforms.