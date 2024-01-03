Hyderabad: Shia scholars get Rs 10 lakh health insurance

Hyderabad: In a commendable move to support the well-being of Shia religious scholars and orators, the President of Kull Hind Shia Majlis Ulemo Zakireen, Dr Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha, announced the provision of medical health insurance worth Rs 10 lakh, on January 2, at Noorkhan Bazar.

More than 50 Shia religious scholars and orators (Ulema o Zakireen) were the beneficiaries of this health insurance scheme. Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha, in his capacity as the president, emphasized the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of those who contribute significantly to the religious discourse within the Shia community.

Also Read Adani Group discusses business in Telangana with Revanth

The medical health insurance, amounting to Rs. 10 lakh, is expected to provide a safety net for these individuals, ensuring that they have access to quality healthcare in times of need.

Speaking at the event, Hyder Agha highlighted the commitment of Kull Hind Shia Majlis Ulemo Zakireen towards supporting the community and its leaders. He stated, “The religious scholars and orators play a pivotal role in disseminating knowledge and fostering a deep understanding of our faith. It is our responsibility to ensure their well-being and provide them with the necessary support.”

The medical health insurance coverage is expected to make a significant impact, providing peace of mind and a sense of security to those who have dedicated their lives to religious service within the Shia community.