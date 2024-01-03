Adani Group discusses business in Telangana with Revanth

Hyderabad: Karan Adani, son of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. and his team held an investment meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, January 3.

The meeting between the state government and the Adani Group reportedly revolved around potential areas of investment for the conglomerate in Telangana.

This comes post the chief minister’s meeting with the team of Amara Raja in which a discussion around the company’s Giga Corridor project in Mahabubnagar and an R&D hub in Shamshabad took place.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)