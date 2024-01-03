Telangana: Amara Raja team discusses Giga Corridor project with Revanth

Hyderabad: A team of Amara Raja headed by its chairman and managing director Jayadev Galla met with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and the minister for ITE&C and Industries D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, January 3, regarding their landmark Giga Corridor project in Telangana.

During the meeting, the chief minister and Galla discussed Amara Raja’s ongoing projects in Telangana and explored future areas of collaboration between Telangana and Amara Raja, a press release said.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) is one of India’s leading energy storage and mobility enterprises and also one of the largest manufacturers of batteries for both industrial and automotive applications.

As part of its foray into Advanced Energy Storage Technologies to address the growing Electric mobility and Energy Storage markets, Amara Raja is setting up a Giga Corridor that will include one of India’s largest lithium-ion Giga Factories for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing and Battery Pack assembly at Telangana New Energy Park, Mahbubnagar and an R&D hub called the E-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad with a capital investment of Rs 9,500 crores.

The company said that the project would generate direct employment of 4,500 people and an almost similar number in indirect employment.

“Amara Raja is a key partner in Telangana’s growth story and assured the necessary support towards the operationalization of the Advanced Chemistry Cell Giga Factory, Pack Assembly, and ePositive Energy Labs in Telangana.”

The chief minister further stated that “Telangana is committed towards Clean Energy and advanced storage technologies like ACCs are a priority sector for the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jayadev Galla said that Amara Raja appreciates the continued support towards the quick execution of the project.

“Amara Raja is set to expand exponentially and we hope the government of Telangana continues to support industries to establish the state as a major force in the growing EV and New Energy sector.”

State chief secretary, A Santhi Kumari, principal secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan, and special secretary, of investment promotion, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were also present during the meeting.