Hyderabad: Shilpa layout flyover bridge to be launched in the city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is attempting to overcome the traffic problem in the city.

Telangana Municipal, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has taken all necessary steps to develop Greater Hyderabad as a global city and strengthen better transport system.

In the context of significant development in the areas around Gachibowli and Madhapur, which has gained international fame in the field of IT industries and real estate, there is a need to strengthen the transport system of that area.

From the International Airport to the Financial District, the outer ring road to Gachibowli is directly accessible without any problems, but the construction of the Shilpa Lay Out Flyover Bridge will make it easier to go to other areas without any disruption to traffic.

A route from Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta via Gachibowli to Pathancheruvu, Kokapet, Narsingh along with International Airport, another fly over bridge at Gachibowli O.R. grade separate from International Airport to Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Kukatpally, Madhapur etc. Both the up and down flyovers will be ready to open for public in the last week of November.

The 17th flyover undertaken by Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) is about to become available.

From the Outer Ring Road to the previous Gachibowli flyover to Shilpa layout and from there to ORR on the other side connecting both sides a total flyover of 956 meters length and 16.60 meters width was taken up.

Two flyovers have been constructed with a width of 456.64 meters from up ramp O.R.R to Shilpa Lay Out Flyover and 399.952 m wide down ramp flyover from Shilpa Layout to O.R.R. A 473 meter long 8.50 meter wide up ramp flyover has been constructed from Bade Gachibowli to Mind Space, which is used as a service road. Similarly, the down ramp flyover from Mind Space to Gachibowli is 522 meters long and 8.50 meters wide.

Adjacent to the old Gachibowli flyover, the up ramp towards Kondapur is 475 meters long and 12 meters wide flyover, and the down ramp from Kondapur to Gachibowli is 305 meters long and 12 meters wide. This Kondapur flyover will be completed by July 2023.