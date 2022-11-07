Telangana: Newly elected Munugode TRS MLA calls on CM KCR

Hyderabad: The newly elected TRS MLA from Munugode constituency, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Praghati Bhavan here on Monday.

Prabhakar Reddy was accompanied by combined Nalgonda district elected representatives, including Minister Jagadish Reddy and MLAs Gadari Kishore Kumar, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Gongidi Sunitha, Mallaih Yadav, Jeevan Reddy, Pyla Shekhar Reddy, Ravindra Kumar Nayak and Bhaskar Rao and MLC Koti Reddy.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Prabhakar Reddy for winning the election and also appreciated the other elected representatives who strived hard for his victory.

He advised the newly elected MLA to coordinate with the district officials concerned and develop the constituency in all fronts.