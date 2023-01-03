Hyderabad: Shilparamam to host National Handicrafts Fair from Jan 4

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Tourism & Culture, Sports and Youth Services Srinivas Goud will inaugurate the “National Handicrafts Fair,” which is a component of the “Sankranthi Sambaralu” on Wednesday, January 4, at 5 pm. The event will continue through January 18.

The festival is held annually with support from the Ministry of Textiles and is only intended to support and develop the industry’s original artisans in the handloom, handicrafts, and jute sectors.

The fair is said to showcase the work of 250 artisans displaying a variety of craft items in woodcarving, handicrafts, terracotta, blue pottery, cane, bamboo, jute products and many more.

Cultural programmes will also be arrange for visitors in the evenings. The mela will be open to visitors at Shilparamam from 10:30 am to 8 pm.