Hyderabad: Shiv Sena holds demonstration in support of UCC

The Police forcefully evicted all the leaders from the place and shifted them to the police station as they did not obtain permission for holding a demonstration.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 19th July 2023 2:46 pm IST
Police evicting Shiv Sena party workers.

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Shiv Sena party staged a demonstration in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue at Tank Bund on Wednesday.

Shivaji S, state president of the Shiv Sena party said there should be uniform law for all the people in the country and his party is unanimously supporting the UCC. He demanded all the people support the UCC if they want equal rights and protection for women and men.

“Only through UCC will the women prosper and their lives will be secure,” he said.

The police later forcefully evicted all the leaders from the place and shifted them to the police station as they did not obtain permission for holding a demonstration.

