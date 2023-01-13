Hyderabad shivers as winter chill continues; Yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are still witnessing winter chill, especially during the night and early morning. The minimum temperatures in most of the areas in the city have dropped below 15 degrees Celsius.

On Monday morning, the minimum temperature at Hyderabad Airport dropped to as low as 6.5 degrees Celsius. It was the lowest temperature of the season in the city.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperatures in the areas that fall under GHMC will be less than 15 degrees Celsius. It also issued a yellow alert till January 15.

Temperatures in other districts

The winter chill is not limited to Hyderabad. Telangana state’s other parts especially northern districts are also witnessing winter chill.

The minimum temperatures in northern districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, etc have dropped significantly. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts too.

Also Read Hyderabad witnesses winter chill as temp drops drastically; IMD issues yellow alert

Warm days, chilly nights to continue during winter in Hyderabad

During the current winter season, the residents of Hyderabad are seeing two seasons in a day. They are witnessing chilly nights and warm days.

While the temperature during the night is dropping significantly, the mercury during the day is rising above 30 degrees Celsius.

In the next three days too, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius. In the entire Telangana, it will be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Hottest December in Hyderabad

After 2015, Hyderabad witnessed the hottest December in 2022. The temperature during the month was not dropping below 31 degrees.

As per IMD Hyderabad, the normal maximum temperature in the city during December is 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Not only Hyderabad but other parts of the state also witnessed hot winter in December last year.