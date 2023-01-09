Hyderabad witnesses winter chill as temp drops drastically; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Winter returned to Hyderabad on Monday as residents of the city woke up to another chilly morning. As the winter chill is likely to continue for the next few days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued yellow alert.

On Monday morning, the minimum temperature at Hyderabad Airport dropped to as low as 6.5 degrees Celsius. It was the lowest temperature of the season in the city.

Hyderabad COLDWAVE – Jan 9 2023 🥶 pic.twitter.com/USExCGpKn7 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 9, 2023

Other districts also witness dip in temperature

The winter chill is not limited to Hyderabad. Other districts of Telangana state also witnessed a chilly morning today. The lowest temperature i.e., 4.6 degrees Celsius is recorded in Kohir Mandal of Sangareddy District.

Districts that recorded temperature less than six degrees Celsius are Sangareddy, Kumaran Bheem, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Adilabad.

IMD issues yellow alert as Hyderabad may continue to witness winter chill

IMD Hyderabad issued yellow alert for Hyderabad till January 11 as the winter chill is likely to continue in the city. The minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 11-15 degrees Celsius.

All the seven zones of the city i.e., Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally may witness mist or haze during the morning hours.

For the state’s other districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Medak, the weather department has issued orange alert.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperate in the GHMC area is likely to be in the range of 29-31 degrees Celsius whereas, in the entire Telangana, it will be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius.