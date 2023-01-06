Hyderabad to witness winter chill again; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad must get ready for another winter chill this season as India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for the city.

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to reach as low as 11 degrees Celsius on January 8 and 9, 2023.

Apart from the winter chill, till January 9, all seven zones of Hyderabad viz., Charminar, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are likely to mist or haze during morning hours.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts may also witness winter chill

On Sunday and Monday, the northern districts of Telangana, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, and Mancherial are likely to witness a drop in minimum temperature to five degrees Celsius.

Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy may also see a dip in minimum temperature on Monday. IMD Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for these districts.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperate in the GHMC area is likely to be in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius whereas, in the entire Telangana, it will be in the range of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad saw hottest December

After 2015, Hyderabad witnessed the hottest December in 2022 as the temperature was not going below 31 degrees during the month. In 2015, the temperature was above 35 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD Hyderabad, the normal maximum temperature in the city during December is 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Not only Hyderabad but other parts of the state also witnessed hot winter in December last year.