Hyderabad: Shop owner held for selling tobacco near school

Hyderabad: A kirana shop owner was arrested in Alwal after he was caught selling cigarettes and gutka to minor children and operating his shop within 100 metres of a school, Telangana’s EAGLE Force said on Saturday, June 6.

Acting on a tip received on its toll-free helpline 1908, EAGLE Force — the state police’s anti-drug enforcement unit — conducted surveillance in coordination with Alwal Police and caught the owner of Om Sainath Kirana Shop, located near Makoons Kids Unplugged pre-school in Alwal, red-handed.

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A case has been registered against the shop owner under Section 6 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act at Alwal Police Station. Selling tobacco products to minors and operating within 100 metres of an educational institution are punishable with up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under these laws.

EAGLE Force urged schools to monitor children for behavioural changes, conduct regular counselling sessions and motivate students towards sports and cultural activities. It warned kirana stores and pan shops against selling tobacco products to minors or operating within the restricted radius of educational institutions, saying stringent action would follow any violations.