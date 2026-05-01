Hyderabad man arrested for selling expired, misbranded tobacco

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested by Goshamahal police on Thursday, April 30, for allegedly selling expired and misbranded tobacco products in Jumerath Bazar.

The sale of these hazardous products was uncovered by police during a routine check near Madiga Bandu Function Hall.

The accused, Mohd Feroz Ali, was found selling tobacco called ‘Elvee Special Chewing Tobacco’ which lacked valid expiry dates, manufacturing dates, or proper barcodes.

Several packages also indicated they were made in 2023, raising serious concerns regarding public health and safety. The accused reportedly confessed to procuring the stock in bulk at low prices from Malakpet.

Police seized 100 boxes of the suspicious tobacco from the accused, which is approximately worth Rs 10,000. A case was registered under sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 318 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The accused was taken into custody, and the seized property was deposited for further legal proceedings.