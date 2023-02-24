Hyderabad: Shops, hotels dealing with meat on GHMC radar

Hyderabad: The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will take stringent action against shops, hotels, restaurants, function halls and other establishments disposing of waste and leftovers including non-veg on streets and public places.

The move was announced after the recent horrific dog attack where a five-year-old Pradeep was moulded to death by a bunch of stray dogs.

Dog attacks are often observed in corners that turn into gathering yards for these dogs where waste from meat shops and restaurants is often observed being discarded.

Telangana animal husbandry minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a high-level meeting with home minister Mahmood Ali, city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, and MAUD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Thursday, to discuss measures to avoid animal attack incidents.

Admitting that there is a serious stray dog menace prevailing in the city, the state government has decided to take measures to control dog-biting cases by forming eight teams.

The teams will conduct special drives to keep a tab on meat and chicken shops that dump waste on the roads and initiate strict action against erring shop owners.

GHMC to tackle stray dog menace

Meanwhile, the GHMC appointed zone-wise supervisors for the effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control – Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme within its jurisdictions.

The officials who will monitor the special ABC-AR drive within their zones for the next two months are B Sandhya (Kukatpally), G Uma Prakash (Secunderabad), J Suvartha (L B Nagar), L P Mallaiah (Serilingampally), A Shailaja (Charminar) and B Sreenivasu (Khairatabad zone).

Moreover, sanitation staff including the outsourcing staff would be trained to deal with street dogs and follow the appropriate protocol.

The instructions issued include setting up billboards/hoardings at suitable locations highlighting the appropriate behaviour towards and around street dogs.

The civic body will also distribute the pamphlets in both government and private schools detailing the ‘Do’s’ and ‘Don’ts’ of behaviour around street dogs.

To alleviate the aggression of street dogs during the summer, an adequate number of water bowls will be arranged in suitable locations, preferably away from places of greater public movement.

Officials were directed to take up a programme in the next month in all schools to educate children about the appropriate behaviour protocols while dealing with stray dogs.