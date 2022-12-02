Stray dog menace haunts Hyderabadis as GHMC stagnates

Hyderabad: Stray dog menace continues to haunt citizens in Hyderabad and it has reached diabolical proportions. Activities of stray dogs proving to be dangerous, especially for school students and women. It has become a cause of terror among the citizens.

An incident took place in Mehdipatnam, Dilshad Nagar Colony, where a young boy was injured in an attack by a stray dog who chased the child and attacked him. No measures are taken by the municipality to prevent such dangerous incidents. Unfortunately, it is the criminal negligence of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation proving dangerous for the lives of citizens.

In the past, a young boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs in the Kulsoompura area. While in Golconda Fort, a young boy who was playing in front of the house was attacked and killed by stray dogs. Even after these dangerous incidents, no action has been taken.

The terror of stray dogs has become so much that the citizens have started questioning their safety.