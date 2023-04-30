Hyderabad: Short-term vocational courses results declared

Hyderabad: The State Institute of Vocational Department (SIVE) declared the results of short-term vocational certificate courses (STVCCs) examinations that were held in March this year.
All the principals of government/private-aided/private un-aided colleges and NGOs operating have been informed, said a press release on Sunday.
The results are available at sive.telangana.gov.in in their respective college login. The total number of candidates who appeared were 1,485 with a pass percentage 76.72%.
- The pass percentage of Module -1 where 954 candidates wrote the exam is 75.79%.
- The pass percentage of Module -2 where 342 candidates wrote the exam is 79.24%.
- The pass percentage of Module -3 where 189 candidates wrote the exam is 75.72%