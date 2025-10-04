Hyderabad: Siasat Hub launches dedicated ‘Job Placement Cell’

Hyderabad: In a major initiative to support youth employment, Siasat Hub Foundation inaugurated its Job Placement Cell at the Siasat office today. The event, attended by senior officials and experts, marks a significant step toward guiding young men and women in securing jobs and building careers.

Speaking at the inauguration, News Editor, The Siasat Daily, Amer Ali Khan highlighted the importance of combining education with practical skills, saying it enables the youth to obtain attractive jobs or start their own businesses, contributing to both personal and community prosperity.

Amer Ali Khan stated that strengthening youth in educational and economic fields has always been his priority, as it helps them stand on par with peers across the country.

Zahed Farooqui, Director, Siasat Hub Foundation encouraged aspiring candidates to register at the Job Placement Cell and drop their resumes, which will be open for aspirants from Monday to Saturday, 12 PM to 5 PM, to receive free guidance and assistance in obtaining employment opportunities.

The foundation is inviting various national and multinational companies, including options for women to work from home, to provide a wide range of employment opportunities. Amer Ali Khan highlighted that all services offered by Siasat Hub Foundation through Job Placement Cell and Siasat Help Desk are free, aiming to bring about an educational and economic revolution within the community.

The inauguration was attended by Faqar Ali Khan (COO, Siasat TV), Mir Mujahid Ali (Expert Trainer), Zahed Farooqui, Director, Siasat Hub Foundation, Tariq Ahmed (Former Manager, Dell), Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed (Head of Operations, Siasat TV) Mohammad Aslam Hussain (Anchor & IT Expert), N Snehith, Ms. Sai Shree (S-Hub Managers), Ms. Sana (In-Charge, Job Placement Cell), and Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad Incharge (Siasat Help Desk).

Amer Ali Khan advised the youth to prioritize gaining practical experience alongside their academic achievements.