Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of 11 unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat, received a heartfelt letter from PS Shah Inayatganj requesting assistance in arranging the burial of a Muslim body. In addition to this poignant request, 10 more applications were received from various police stations in Hyderabad, highlighting the collective effort to provide a dignified farewell to the departed souls.

A total of 11 Muslim bodies were recovered from the premises of Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, underscoring the importance of proper funeral arrangements for the deceased. In this solemn context, the Secunderabad Graveyard served as the final resting place for these individuals, ensuring they are laid to rest with respect and honor.

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers), were conducted with utmost reverence. At Osmania Hospital, Maulana Syed Khwaja Muazuddin Ashrafi Khalifa Hazrat Allama Madani Mian Ashrafi led the Namaz-e-Janaza. Sufi Shah Muhammad Akram Hussain Qadri, Syed Amiruddin Qadri, Ms. Bushra Tabassum, Khwaja Hameeduddin, social activist Jahannama, and Sheikh Naeemuddin Jahannama were present at the funeral prayers further highlighted the collective mourning and support extended to the departed souls and their grieving families.

During the solemn proceedings, heartfelt prayers were offered by Muhammad Abdul Jalil, Muhammad Inayat Khan, Maulana Syed Abdul Hafeez Ashrafi (Imam and Khatib of Jama Masjid Muhammadia Kishan Bagh) for the eternal peace of the departed souls. These compassionate individuals pray for those who made generous contributions to the Millat Fund, a charitable initiative aimed at supporting the community in times of need.

The Editor of The Siasat Daily, Zahid Ali Khan, was not forgotten in these prayers, as Syed Abdul Mannan earnestly invoked blessings and supplications on his behalf. Additionally, Muhammad Saifullah, President of the Mosque Khalifa Committee in Moin Bagh, fervently prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, emphasizing the importance of seeking divine mercy and solace during times of loss.