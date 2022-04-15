Hyderabad: Sikhs celebrated Khalsa Panth Foundation Day on April 14

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Sikhs under aegis Prabandhak Committee Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet celebrated Khalsa Panth Foundation popularly known as ‘Vaisakhi’, on a grand scale on Thursday with gaiety and devotion.

A mass congregation and a holy procession were held to mark the occasion in which a large number of Sikh devotees and other community people participated.

According to the Gurudwara committee President S Bhaginder Singh and Secretary Surendra Singh, more than 25000 people participated in the event which started at 11:30 in the morning and continued up to 5:00 p.m.

The major attraction of the procession was the display of “Gatka” a famous Sikh martial art form and other breathtaking sword exercises by Sikh youths along the procession.

A night congregation “Baisakhi Keertan Darbar” will be held today at Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Playground, Ameerpet, in which Bhai Pyara Singhji, Bhai Gurmeet Singhji Shaan, Delhi, Bhai Veer Singh, and others will recite Shabad Kirtans and Kathas