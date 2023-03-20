Hyderabad: Singareni CMD Sridhar selected as head of NMDC

Hyderabad: Chairman and managing director (MD) of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), N Sridhar has been selected as the chairman and MD of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

A total of seven applications were received for the post of the head of NMDC while the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) decided to recommend Sridhar’s name to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in a meeting held on Saturday.

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb retired on February 28 and the responsibilities were temporarily handed over to director (finance) Amitava Mukherjee.

However, applications were later invited for full-time CMD.

Sridhar, an IAS officer from the 1997 batch, was appointed CMD of Singareni in January 2015 and has been serving in the post since then.

He had also served as special secretary to Kiran Kumar Reddy (the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh) before he joined the collieries.