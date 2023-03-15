Hyderabad: SIT begins investigation into TSPSC exam paper leak case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the state police started its investigation after re-registering a case into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Assistant Engineer (civil) exam paper leak case on Wednesday.

AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner (Crimes and SIT), who is supervising the probe into the paper leak case, said the SIT visited the TSPSC office accompanied by cybercrime sleuths and inspected the computer system management.

The police officials questioned the employees of TSPSC who are connected with the handling and custody of the question paper of different recruitment test conducted by the TSPSC. The staff of the confidential section where only selected people have access were questioned by SIT officials.

The team stayed for nearly three hours in the TSPSC office as part of their investigation. The sleuths also studied the computer systems management protocols. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand asked the SIT to take over the case and directed the A R Srinivas to supervise the investigation in the case.

Nine persons were arrested in the question paper leak case where Praveen Kumar, an Assistant Section Officer working as personal assistant to the Secretary of TSPSC and Renuka, a Hindi Pandit teacher from Mahabubnagar played a key role.

The TSPSC had conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam.

As the two employees TSPSC allegedly copied folders containing the question papers of various exams from computers in the confidential section, the Commission already postponed recruitment examinations to posts of Town Planning Building Overseer scheduled on March 12 and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16.

The Commission is scheduled to meet later in the day to take a decision on cancelling the exam held on March 5 and conduct re-exam.

(With additional inputs from agencies).