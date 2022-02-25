Hyderabad: Six auto drivers held for “drag race” in old city

Hyderabad: The south zone has arrested six auto drivers for indulging in dangerous ”auto drag race’ in the old city.

On late 24 February night a group of three autos had indulged in reckless auto racing on DRDL Kanchanbagh to Chandrayangutta stretch creating a panic on the road.

The public had videographed the act and later posted on social media for action against them. The Chandrayangutta police have swung into action and identified the autos and arrested six drivers.

An auto driver indulging in ‘Drag Race” in old city

Acting swiftly the Chandrayangutta police have arrested Syed Zubair Ali,Syed Sahil, Mohammed Ibrahim,Mohammed Innayath,Gulam Saif Uddin, Mohammed Sameer and Amer Khan all residents of Towlichowki.

The arrested drivers drive auto on rental basis and on intervening night of February 24 they came to chandrayangutta area in their auto and started making stunts on main road by creating disturbance to the public and panic prevailed in the area.

@shocgt have arrested six auto drivers for indulging in drag race pic.twitter.com/kYJaDIl6tg — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) February 25, 2022

“The act was to endanger human life and personal safety which is likely to cause grievous hurt to human life” said ACP Falaknuma MA Majeed.

The public demanded stern action against the auto drivers since such auto races are organized every night, creating terror among the minds of the public. “There shall be a crackdown on the violators since their acts pose a serious threat to the public ” said Mohammed Azeem, a local resident of Santosh Nagar.

Three autos which were confiscated by the police were found to be indulged in many traffic violations in the city.