Hyderabad: Six child labourers rescued from bangle factory

Hyderabad: Six children were rescued from a bangle-making factory, on Tuesday after the police raided a unit in Uppuguda.

The children below 14 years of age, who were forced into the work as child laborers at the factory, are natives of Bihar.

A bangle merchant allegedly brought the children from Bihar and exploited them to work as child labourers at the hazardous bangle-making factory.

Child welfare officials and special revenue inspectors raided the bangle-making unit at Lalitha Bagh, Uppuguda, and apprehended the accused, who has been handed over to the Station House Officer, Chatrinaka, for further action.

“The children were brought to the city from Bihar by a Bangle merchant, Rajesh Das, and were rescued by the team in a raid based on credible information,” said the SHO, Syed Abdul Kader Jilani, to Siasat.com.

The children were rescued by the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone, along with the Chatrinaka police, and have been relocated to a rescue home, by child welfare officials.